16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become

British illustrator John Holcroft’s work is a fascinating mixture of retro-style illustrations combined with satirical commentary on modern-day society. The focus of his pieces span a wide range, tackling everything from our obsession with social media and technology to media’s role in the rise of obesity, the influence of banks, and, of course, politics.

(h/t Digital Synopsis)

Update: this article originally appeared on ​December 17, 2014.