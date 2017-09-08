16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become
British illustrator John Holcroft’s work is a fascinating mixture of retro-style illustrations combined with satirical commentary on modern-day society. The focus of his pieces span a wide range, tackling everything from our obsession with social media and technology to media’s role in the rise of obesity, the influence of banks, and, of course, politics.
(h/t Digital Synopsis)
Update: this article originally appeared on December 17, 2014.
