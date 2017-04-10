An Artist Transforms Hundreds Of George Washingtons Into One Barack Obama
His art redefines the value of money
A single dollar bill won’t get you far in today’s world—it won’t cover a gallon of gas, a subway swipe, a cup of coffee most places. But it remains, as artist Mark Wagner explains, “the most ubiquitous piece of paper in America.” Brooklyn-based Wagner is a collage artist who creates portraits, natural scenes, politcal images, and more by repurposing one dollar bills. And by repurposing, we mean he cuts legal tender into tiny pieces, then carefully shapes iconic images and moments with a fascinating flair.
His pieces range in size from two by four inches to eight by six feet (plus one replica of the Statue of Liberty that was 17 feet tall). He sells his art through Pavel Zoubok gallery and pieces cost anywhere from a couple hundred dollars for the tiniest, business card-sized pieces to five to ten thousand dollars for a 12 by 16 inch piece to six figures for even larger pieces (prices are available upon request from the gallery). For us mere mortals, he sells posters and books of his work on his website starting at $20.
For Wagner, the currency has become such a part of his canvas, he reminds himself that “it’s something people worry about, it’s something people fight over.” With his art, Wagner strips the dollar of its symbolic worth, and gives it a whole new value.
See more of Mark Wagner’s art by visiting his website at markwagnerinc.com.
Images sourced from markwagnerinc.com with permission from the artist
-
Here’s How Millennials Can Fix Their (Scrambled) Nest Eggs This is how you get millennials to care about fiscal responsibility
-
Get Paid, Not Burned Self-employed or just side hustling, most traditional contracts are outdated—here’s how to ensure your worth
-
Good Advice: Money Isn’t The Enemy The celebrated artist and technologist reflects on the best money advice he ever received
-
New York City Bans Employers From Asking For Your Salary History Just one underpaid position can set an individual on a course of underpayment
-
The $1 Million “Nobel Prize” For Social Entrepreneurs Now Dedicated To Refugees Here are the 5 best ideas
-
Here’s What Women Need To Know About Securing Their Fair Share Of Income A report estimates that women won’t be paid the same as men until 2152—unless they demand what’s theirs
-
A Financial Therapist Explains Why You Should Dig Up Your Family's Financial Past How your family tree affects the attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors we bring to our financial lives
-
How A Recent Subway Fare Hike Inspired Spontaneous Philanthropy It’s an instant opportunity to help someone out
-
Trump Just Donated First Presidential Paycheck To His Least Favorite Government Agency Is he just messing with them?