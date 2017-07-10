What is a College Degree Worth?
As student debt continues to grow with college costs rising, people are asking, do the benefits of a college degree equal the investment?
In this video, learn about how to estimate the financial value of a college degree, from the actual costs to the benefits.
And for some Cliff’s Notes, here’s a rundown of some estimates to let you put college into perspective:
- Costs of school, when you breakdown tuition, housing, rent, travel, books, and extracurriculars, tend to add up to $49,320/year and for 4 years, that’s $197,280 total.
- The average income per year for a college graduate is $50,000. Multiply that by 20 years, and you get $1,000,000. So, the cost of college is only a fraction of life’s earnings.
- High school graduates only make $600,000 over a 20 year period, so it does pay to go to college.
Is there a smarter way to make college tuition costs go down? Sure. What college names have prestige and lead to the most jobs? What characteristics do you have that can make you hireable despite college reputations? State colleges and city colleges could be your best bet. Just think about all the factors that can play into making your future more affordable so that your paycheck will allow you to live well and do good.
From our partnership with Chase, we bring you another edition of GOOD Money’s “Everyone Should Know”—a place where interns to entrepreneurs to permalancers to any human can understand how to make the most of their money so that they can take the smartest steps towards living well and doing good.
From our partnership with Chase, we bring you another edition of GOOD Money’s “Everyone Should Know”—a place where interns to entrepreneurs to permalancers to any human can understand how to make the most of their money so that they can take the smartest steps towards living well and doing good.
-
The Illinois Budget Crisis Has Publicly Pitted The Governor Against His Wife She went on record asking legislators to reverse his actions
-
United Airlines Apologizes Again. This Time For Booting A Toddler Out Of A Paid Seat The child was forced out of a paid seat.
-
Rick Perry Fumbled The Most Basic Rule Of Economics During His ‘Lesson’ On A Coal Plant Visit If he messed this up, then … wow.
-
The Gender Pay Gap In Trump’s White House Is The Biggest In 15 Years The difference between men and women’s pay has tripled in just one year.
-
This Picture Of Nike Clothing Has Viewers Rabidly Taking Sides Over What They See This photo will either have you seeing teal and gray or white and pink.
-
Bra Company CEO Wants His Male Employees To Know What It’s Like To Have Large Breasts Their boss mandates it.
-
For Shopaholics, Spending Sprees Can Be A Therapeutic Coping Mechanism “Retail therapy” might be as accurate as the name suggests.
-
Surprise, Surprise: The White House Gender Pay Gap Has Tripled Under Trump Trump continues to insult women in ways both big and small.
-
This Innovative Blanket Was Designed To Help Anyone Tossing And Turning Through The Night The new product uses its weight to foster a sense of comfort for those under it.