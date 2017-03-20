Trump's Alleged Wealth, And His Ego, Just Took A Massive Hit
President Trump may have just lost one major supporter on his road to re-election in 2020: his accountant.
That’s because the new Forbes ranking of the world’s billionaires says that Trump lost an estimated $200 million of his wealth last year alone and a full billion dollars over the past two years. In an even bigger eye sore for the thin-skinned commander-in-chief, Forbes says The Donald is only the 544th richest person on the planet. That’s more than 200 spots lower than where he placed in 2016.
Not even in the top 500? Sad.
“Although Donald Trump’s name is plastered on buildings all around the world, his core assets are still located in a small part of New York City,” Forbes associate editor Dan Alexander said about Trump’s ranking the publication’s famous annual listing. “Profits are down at Trump Tower, and the overall neighborhood surrounding has been struggling over the last year.”
Forbes estimates that Trump is currently worth about $3.5 billion. Last year, they estimated him to be worth upwards of $3.7 billion. That’s still far and away enough to make him the richest president in American history but a far cry from his own boasts of being worth around $10 billion.
The Top 10 list contains familiar faces: all are men and 9 of them are white. The one exception is Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who ranks sixth on the list.
Bill Gates tops the list with an estimated net worth of $86 billion. And unlike Trump, Gates says his goal is to give every last dollar of that away to charitable causes through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
