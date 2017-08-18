Tim Cook, Critical Of Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $2MM To Fight Hate
Following President Trump’s frustrating statement — or lack thereof — on the tragedies that occurred last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, Tim Cook left no room for misinterpretation in sharing his feelings with Apple employees. Not only did the tech CEO condemn the actions of white nationalists in the strongest language, but he also pledged $2 million to fight hate groups terrorizing the country.
On Wednesday afternoon, Tim Cook sent an email to Apple employees stating his position and the intent to donate funds. The email, obtained by BuzzFeed, quickly spread on social media.
His words strive to separate the fight against hate from politics, stating that the former was simply a matter of “human decency and morality” and that he “disagrees with the President” in equating peaceful protesters with hate groups.
Also per the email, Apple will give $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League and $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center to continue the fight for tolerance and equality in America.
While Trump’s failure to condemn the violent hate groups of his own volition incited the wrath of many, it manifested most formally as CEOs taking it upon themselves to disband both the Strategic and Policy Forum as well as the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Donald Trump has demonstrated a remarkable ability to disregard public sentiment, but for the president who fancies himself a business magnate, the rebuke of so many powerful and influential leaders may succeed where decency has clearly failed.
Share image via Mike Deerkoski/Flickr.
-
Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro “...he kind of looks like a dick.”
-
This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State Your purchasing power can swing by 30% from state to state.
-
Strangers Unite To Raise Over $140,000 For An Injured Charlottesville Protestor “I'm so blessed to be alive to tell my story ...”
-
In Honor Of Prince, Pantone Has Released The Artist’s Very Own Shade Of Purple The color was inspired by Prince’s custom purple piano.
-
-
Sorry, Haters: Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Line Is A Fashion Industry Success Story, And It Just Keeps Growing A recent article reveals sales exceeded everyone’s expectations.
-
When This Hairdresser Met A Desperate And Depressed Client, She Worked Tirelessly To Help Her “You made me feel like me again.”
-
How To Give Money The Hollywood Way Whether you’ve got a few bucks or millions, the Golden Globes’ Meher Tatna has some blockbuster advice for doing the most good with your donation.
-
A New Tool Lets You See How Much You'd Earn As An Airbnb Host A new approach gives potential users the clearest picture yet of how much money they could make.