It’s rare for anyone to ever brag about having the perfect roommate. Even the best housemates are bound to have disagreements or passive-aggressive squabbles over cleanliness, bills, chores, pets, and unwanted guests. It can even get more tense when that annoying person in your home is a longtime friend. With the number of millennials living with roommates on the rise, the money gurus at CNBC have created a way to help mitigate domestic conflicts.

CNBC Make It, along with Bustle, have come together to create a “roommate prenup” to help new housemates decide on basic living arrangements before they get the keys to the place. The contract helps put everyone on the same page when it comes to rent, chores, supplies, pets, guests, and what should happen if one roommate moves on to greener pastures. The agreement can not only save friendships, but credit scores as well.

While the document is not at all legally binding, having formal agreements among roommates can come in handy when legal issues arise. Before they even arise, you may want to use something like this as a base when consulting an attorney.

“When multiple people sign a lease, they’re each responsible for the entire lease,” real estate attorney Toby M. Cohen told Brick Underground. “If someone says, ‘Go fuck yourself, I have a job in China,’ good luck collecting. Unless you have an agreement spelled out, you have to pick up the slack. People don’t sue over walking the dog, but people do sue over, ‘You left me on the hook for $30,000 of rent.’ That’s a legitimate claim.”

Click here to expand and print The Roommate Prenup:

Share image via CNBC/YouTube.