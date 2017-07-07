The Illinois Budget Crisis Has Publicly Pitted The Governor Against His Wife
For two years, Illinois has been embroiled in an unresolved battle over its state budget. Republican Governor Bruce Rauner has deemed the current budget compromise a “disaster” and has continued to veto proposals from the Legislature, which is held by a Democratic majority.
The crisis over the state’s budget and the seemingly interminable duration of the fight led to missed payments by the government, which in turn led to lower credit ratings, leading many to believe the state would default on its outstanding obligations. During the controversy, one champion of the opportunity to override Governor Rauner’s veto had a higher profile than most.
It was the Governor’s wife, Diana Rauner.
The Ounce of Prevention Fund, a childhood education foundation run by Mrs. Rauner herself issued a statement alongside another group, Illinois Action for Children, compelling lawmakers to do everything they can to override her husband's veto in no uncertain words. "We strongly urge the House of Representatives to now follow the Senate in voting to override the governor's veto," the statement reads.
Conversely, the Governor publicly stated on Wednesday, "This is not just a slap in the face of Illinois taxpayers, this is a two-by-four smacked across the forehead of the people of Illinois."
Diana Rauner is certainly not alone, especially among social progressives, in challenging the Governor’s stance, but her outspoken criticism of his actions has certainly raised eyebrows.
As for the strife, her dissent has caused the couple on a personal level, the Governor’s office has thus far refused to comment on the statements issued.
On Thursday, Illinois lawmakers successfully overrode the Governor’s veto, getting the exact number of votes needed to accomplish their goal. For the first time in several years, there’s hope for schools, social programs, and stakeholders such as Diana Rauner that the mounting problems over the past two years can now be addressed in a formal budget.
-
United Airlines Apologizes Again. This Time For Booting A Toddler Out Of A Paid Seat The child was forced out of a paid seat.
-
Rick Perry Fumbled The Most Basic Rule Of Economics During His ‘Lesson’ On A Coal Plant Visit If he messed this up, then … wow.
-
The Gender Pay Gap In Trump’s White House Is The Biggest In 15 Years The difference between men and women’s pay has tripled in just one year.
-
This Picture Of Nike Clothing Has Viewers Rabidly Taking Sides Over What They See This photo will either have you seeing teal and gray or white and pink.
-
Bra Company CEO Wants His Male Employees To Know What It’s Like To Have Large Breasts Their boss mandates it.
-
For Shopaholics, Spending Sprees Can Be A Therapeutic Coping Mechanism “Retail therapy” might be as accurate as the name suggests.
-
Surprise, Surprise: The White House Gender Pay Gap Has Tripled Under Trump Trump continues to insult women in ways both big and small.
-
This Innovative Blanket Was Designed To Help Anyone Tossing And Turning Through The Night The new product uses its weight to foster a sense of comfort for those under it.
-
The One Joke Donald Trump Didn't Allow In His Comedy Central Roast Is Hilarious Snoop Dogg even predicted his presidential run