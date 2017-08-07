These Gentler Speed Bumps Rely On An Optical Illusion To Keep The Roads Safe
A clever new traffic implementation in Britain has many hopeful that neighborhood streets will be able to to get all the benefits of speed bumps without the jarring disruptions they create.
With speed bumps, the disruption itself is the deterrent, so the fact that traffic engineers could eliminate the former while maintaining the latter may come as a surprise. But city services have adopted a new “traffic calming” instrument that does just that.
Simply put, these innovative new tools are nothing more than paint on the ground. However, the paint is applied specifically to create a three-dimensional effect, creating the illusion of a speed bump where there is none.
Drivers slow down in anticipation of a gentle jolt that never comes. Traffic stays slow, and drivers and their cars don’t have to endure the unpleasant and destructive effects that speed bumps can have.
This isn’t the first time British road authorities have resorted to altruistic deception to keep streets safe. The city of Cambridge features a “ghost roundabout” that’s proven just noticeable enough that drivers proceed with caution, but not convincing enough that they start to pull into the roundabout, ending up on the sidewalk.
While a little innovation in the name of safety is never a bad thing, a few exasperated souls have taken to wondering if we really need the terms “lumps,” “bumps,” and “humps.”
Sadly, it seems we do. A quick breakdown from 99% Invisible explains the differences we may not have known existed between the different traffic control instruments.
- Speed bumps: One long stretch of raised asphalt up to five inches tall and a few feet deep, meant to slow traffic to less than ~10 mph
- Speed humps: One long stretch of raised asphalt up to three inches tall and often deeper than bumps, meant to slow traffic to ~25 mph
- Speed lumps: Divided humps with the spacing sized to allow emergency vehicles with a wider wheelbase to pass unimpeded
- Speed tables: Low like humps, but up to ten feet deep and flat on top, further easing movement while keeping traffic to ~30 mph or less. These sometimes also serve as raised crosswalks.
- Traffic undulations: Variably defined, but in some cases used to denote sequential sets of speed humps along a longer street. In other cases, the term is used to describe humps or tables.
So while you might not be thrilled that a city is playing with your sense of perspective and optics on the road, remember that the alternative may entail hitting your head and getting your groceries tossed around the car. That should make this new innovation a little more palatable to all involved.
Share image via Steve D Luddite/Twitter.
-
Immigrants Don’t Drag Down The Economy — They Make Us All Richer If basic human kindness doesn’t interest Trump, maybe a lesson in economics will.
-
Airbnb Is Banning The Accounts Of People Using The Service To Attend An Alt-Right Rally The far-right attendees learned the hard way that Airbnb’s anti-discrimination efforts extend to hosts AND guests.
-
Martin Shkreli Convicted Of Three Counts In Federal Court, Including Securities Fraud He was convicted of three counts, including securities fraud.
-
When Is It OK To Destroy A Business? These Newlyweds Tried To Ruin Their Photographer Over A $150 Fee The court found a couple liable for defamation, leading to the shuttering of a small business.
-
NASA Is Hiring A Planetary Protection Officer Coolest. Job title. Ever.
-
New York Residents Kindly Ask That Hotel Guests Please Close Their Shades Before Having Sex Residents are subjected to hotel guests’ romps on an almost nightly basis.
-
Divisive New Ad ‘The Talk’ Addresses The Conversations Families Have About Racism It’s hard to watch, but that’s the point.
-
The ‘Feminist’ Tinder Is A Bad Neighbor Why do so many progressive companies have trouble practicing what they preach?
-
This Prank Revealed The Ignorance Of An Anti-Immigration Hate Group With Just One Photo “What do people think of this?”