New York City politician Jimmy McMillan gained nationwide fame and praise when he started the Rent Is Too Damn High Party in 2005 to support his unsuccessful gubernatorial run. McMillian’s message would go over well in London these days where the average price of an apartment is £1,500 a month ($2200 U.S.) and rents have risen 10.7 percent in 2015 alone. On top of the astronomical prices, many renters feel they’re getting screwed by poor housing conditions as well.

That’s why Londoners are fighting back against their landlords on social media through #VentYourRent, a campaign created by Generation Rent. “The hashtag #ventyourrent is unearthing the scale of common problems like damp and mice, all the way up to the most shocking experiences like poisoning, ceilings falling in and bullying landlords and letting agents,” Generation Rent’s Dan Wilson Craw told Dazed.

Here’s how Londoners are slum-lord shaming their landlords on social media.

Americans are getting into it, too.

Some people are using #ventyourrent to complain about their roommates.

Do you have a landlord you’d like to expose for high rent or poor living conditions? Fight back with #VentYourRent.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​May 16, 2017.