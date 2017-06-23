This Real-Life Super Mario Bros. Using Augmented Reality Glasses Is Everything You’d Hope For
We know that tech companies are betting big on virtual reality as a future mainstay in our lives, but many seem to believe that AR (augmented reality—blending the real and digital worlds) will be the more practical application of technology in our day-to-day routines.
It will be a long time before a winner in that contest is declared, but for now, AR is sure to win over some supporters thanks to this captivating first-person rendition of a real-world Super Mario Bros. using overlaid graphics. Abhishek Singh, the creator of the application and the star of the video, succeeded where others came up a little short.
Rather than just animating footage to make it look like he’s playing, as many have done before, he actually plays through the AR headset he wears. So he’s making his way through a Mario course in the real world, and we get the undeniable pleasure of watching.
The hardware he uses is the HoloLens headset, and the experience he designed is lifted straight from level 1, world 1 of Super Mario Bros. on the original Nintendo Entertainment System.
There’s little doubt that this fantastic demonstration will turn many people into nostalgia-driven advocates for future AR developments.
-
A Financial Balancing Act How I reconciled my American dream with my responsibility to my immigrant parents How I reconciled my American dream with my responsibility to my immigrant parents
-
A Famous Author Raised $100,000 For Refugees By Agreeing To Read The Cheesecake Factory Menu Out Loud What started as a joke became a very real fundraiser
-
A Bike-Sharing Company Failed To Do One Simple Thing, And Now They’re Out Of Business They have to be kicking themselves over this ridiculous mistake
-
A Coffee Shop Is Charging Higher Prices For Customers Who Don’t Say ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’ It's a bold move but one that many are applauding.
-
The New Barbies Are The Most Diverse Ever, But One Feature Is Driving People Crazy The impressive array of body types and ethnicities isn’t what people are talking about
-
Two Men In Monaco Politely Ask Billionaire Strangers For Permission To Board Their Megayachts The lesson, as always: When all else fails, be polite
-
Millennial Women Are Worse Off Than Their Mothers, Study ShowsThis should be a wake-up call
-
This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Brands Spoiler alert: the same company makes both Toblerone and Easy Cheese.
-
I Was Debt-Free—Until I Agreed To Pay Back Everything My Grandfather Owed I’d lost my partner in crime, my father figure. So every month, I paid 20 percent of my earnings to his moneylender I’d lost my best friend, my father figure. So every month, I paid 20 percent of my earnings to his moneylender