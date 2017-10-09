Money

Dove Apologizes For An Ad That Many People Are Calling Racist 

by Tod Perry

October 9, 2017 at 14:45
Over the past decade, Dove has been applauded for creating ad campaigns that depict diversity and promote female body acceptance.

But it really blew it this weekend by posting a three-second looping ad on its Facebook page that shows a black woman turning white, prefaced by the question: “Ready for a Dove Shower?”

The ad was immediately condemned on social media, and Dove pulled it the next day.

“This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened,” the company said in a statement. “We apologize deeply and sincerely for the offense that it has caused and do not condone any activity or imagery that insults any audience.”

The ad drew comparisons to an incredibly racist detergent ad from last year that showed a black man being thrown in a clothes washer and coming out Asian. 

This isn’t the first time Dove has been in trouble for creating ads that portray black women in a negative light. In 2011, the company apologized for another ad that implies Dove soap can turn black women white.

While the ad has sparked outrage across social media, one hilarious Twitter user channeled her anger into a hilarious comedy sketch. 

