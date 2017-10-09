Dove Apologizes For An Ad That Many People Are Calling Racist
Over the past decade, Dove has been applauded for creating ad campaigns that depict diversity and promote female body acceptance.
But it really blew it this weekend by posting a three-second looping ad on its Facebook page that shows a black woman turning white, prefaced by the question: “Ready for a Dove Shower?”
So this is the #dovead would it have been ok if the ad was reversed? pic.twitter.com/QKx9X6Tvf8— Makeupandmuas (@makeupandmuas) October 9, 2017
The ad was immediately condemned on social media, and Dove pulled it the next day.
“This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened,” the company said in a statement. “We apologize deeply and sincerely for the offense that it has caused and do not condone any activity or imagery that insults any audience.”
An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.— Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017
The ad drew comparisons to an incredibly racist detergent ad from last year that showed a black man being thrown in a clothes washer and coming out Asian.
i'm here for that dove ad. This one too. Unjigabooify me mommy pic.twitter.com/8U79fWTb8d— CloutCaleb(hardmode) (@CountCaleb) October 8, 2017
This isn’t the first time Dove has been in trouble for creating ads that portray black women in a negative light. In 2011, the company apologized for another ad that implies Dove soap can turn black women white.
This is not the first time. Here is another similar ad from @dove in 2011! They need to fire their ad agency! pic.twitter.com/V7gdLZQkkf— ThatGirlAtTheParty (@tgatp) October 8, 2017
While the ad has sparked outrage across social media, one hilarious Twitter user channeled her anger into a hilarious comedy sketch.
She toooo quick #DoveAd #DoveSoap pic.twitter.com/5fIIUeCyQi— ND (@najrowland) October 9, 2017
