After A Hypocritical Comment, Piers Morgan Gets Roasted By His Coworkers On The Air
It’s been several years since Piers Morgan left his CNN show in America, but he’s remained a controversial figure on social media throughout. In the past several years, he’s been embroiled in racially and socially-charged Twitter feuds with the likes of J.K. Rowling, Chrissy Teigen, and other celebs far more beloved than he is.
It seems that while he might be adept at dishing out criticisms, he’s not so skilled at receiving them, as this Good Morning Britain clip shows. When Morgan begins to rant about how he can’t stand when people use social media to prattle on about politics, co-host Susanna Reid was none too slow in sarcastically agreeing, knowing that Morgan himself is guilty of the very act.
It doesn’t take long for the other co-host, Kate Garraway, to chime in as well with “ “And you just need rest … and a break and you just wish you could de-friend them.” It’s right around then that all doubt is removed, and Morgan realizes these are thinly-veiled criticisms about him.
It’s hard to tell what Morgan’s true reaction is, but his face displays a puzzled, confused expression while Reid tears him down, suggesting that perhaps he doesn’t know what he’s done to earn such mockery.
In any event, Morgan should be used to it, because this is hardly Reid’s first time to displeasure at Morgan’s rants. Here’s a wonderful compilation of such instances, showcasing her impatient and pained expressions as Morgan talks and talks./youtube
I mean, this is a guy whose own son sided with J.K. Rowling during their Twitter beef, so clearly being close to the man doesn’t necessarily endear you to him.
-
This Airline Is Determined To Make You Stand For Your Next Flight In the name of saving a few bucks.
-
10 Years Ago, Some Famous Experts And Execs Were Certain The First iPhone Would Fail Time has not been kind to iPhone critics.
-
Melinda Gates Tells Trump His Plan To Cut Foreign Aid Is Dangerous She perfectly states why America hurts itself by denying global aid to others.
-
A 'Fast And Furious' Star Has Threatened To Quit If Women Aren't Given Better Stories “I hope they decide to show some love to the women.”
-
How Health Care Costs Keep Me From Getting Married Our current system would lead to financial ruin for my partner if we tied the knot. Our current system would lead to financial ruin for my partner if we tied the knot.
-
An Ice Cream Shop Owner Fights To Remove The Confederate Flag Hanging Over His Business A 2015 event spurred violence and threats against the store owner.
-
Amazon Prime Day is July 11: 4 Deals You Can Get Right Now You don’t have to wait for the 3rd annual ‘Prime Day’ to get some great deals right now
-
Ad Researchers Have Just Determined That Sex Doesn’t Help Sell Not more than anything else does, it appears.
-
This Man Selling Off 1,100 Pounds Of Rhino Horns Might Not Be As Despicable As You Think The unconventional sale may raise up to $30 million to protect the animals.