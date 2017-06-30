Education and Technology: Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way. Learn more Again?

It’s been several years since Piers Morgan left his CNN show in America, but he’s remained a controversial figure on social media throughout. In the past several years, he’s been embroiled in racially and socially-charged Twitter feuds with the likes of J.K. Rowling, Chrissy Teigen, and other celebs far more beloved than he is.

It seems that while he might be adept at dishing out criticisms, he’s not so skilled at receiving them, as this Good Morning Britain clip shows. When Morgan begins to rant about how he can’t stand when people use social media to prattle on about politics, co-host Susanna Reid was none too slow in sarcastically agreeing, knowing that Morgan himself is guilty of the very act.

It doesn’t take long for the other co-host, Kate Garraway, to chime in as well with “ “And you just need rest … and a break and you just wish you could de-friend them.” It’s right around then that all doubt is removed, and Morgan realizes these are thinly-veiled criticisms about him.

It’s hard to tell what Morgan’s true reaction is, but his face displays a puzzled, confused expression while Reid tears him down, suggesting that perhaps he doesn’t know what he’s done to earn such mockery.

In any event, Morgan should be used to it, because this is hardly Reid’s first time to displeasure at Morgan’s rants. Here’s a wonderful compilation of such instances, showcasing her impatient and pained expressions as Morgan talks and talks.

I mean, this is a guy whose own son sided with J.K. Rowling during their Twitter beef, so clearly being close to the man doesn’t necessarily endear you to him.