Small-Business Owner Learns That Calling Out Trump’s Behavior Is Very Good For Business
Last week, Penzeys Spices, a small spice business based near Milwaukee, took President Donald Trump to task on the two-year anniversary of his groundless assertion that “tremendous infectious disease is pouring across the border” to bolster increased border security. Little did he know that it would create a windfall of revenue and notoriety to his business.
In a lengthy Facebook post, Bill Penzey, the CEO of the company, used the occasion to offer the store’s Mexican vanilla extract for free to all customers for one day only. In the online statement, he not only explained the rationale for the offer, but offered a sincere apology to Mexican and Latin American individuals who have been hurt or inconvenienced or have felt otherwise marginalized by the policies and climate of the current administration.
Here is the original post:
The comments, while certainly polarizing, endeared the man and his spice shop to millions who feel the same way about the current state of our union. A week later, he’s facing a problem — his comments created such a whirlwind of attention and business that he’s inundated with orders. According to the post below, the shop sold more goods on the following day than they had in the previous 17 days in July of the previous year.
Business continues to boom for Penzey’s spice store in the wake of the steadfast rejection of Trump’s policies and guiding philosophies. To celebrate the stratospheric spike in business, the company is now trying, as best as possible, to offer more free products to the customers who mention this Facebook ad either online or in the family’s store.
The amazing upturn in the wake of the initial post can be found in this eloquent and gracious follow-up:
Penzeys Spices is hardly a corporate juggernaut, but the company's founder took a stand based on his principles. The risk unquestionably paid off for him, even if that was not the guiding purpose behind the statement. Hopefully more business owners, seeing the profound effect this act had, will be quicker to speak up with their own beliefs.
Speaking against Trump is by no means a get-rich-quick scheme, but the windfall of new business shows that people are willing to stand with those who use their platforms to address injustice, which is a wonderful encapsulation of the best aspects of capitalism and freedom of speech.
Share image via Penzeys Spices/Facebook.
-
Woman Destroys $200,000 Worth Of Art Trying To Take A Selfie The works fall like dominoes in what’s surely every art lover’s worst nightmare.
-
This Advanced Lip-Synching Technology Could Be A Huge Obstacle In Fighting Fake News The technology is uncanny — and incredibly frightening.
-
Stop Going Into Debt To Take A Vacation A recent study shows that a vast majority of Americans have put their trips on plastic.
-
Cards Against Humanity Mocks Sexist Marketing Tactics With A Special 'For Her' Edition It’s just as offensive as you’d think.
-
These 100 Companies Are Responsible For Most Of The World’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions If you’re looking for companies to blame, start here.
-
A New Startup Goes 'Brandless' To Sell Everything You'd Need For $3 Everything’s $3 because “better shouldn’t cost more.”
-
Creative Dad Couldn’t Afford A Trip To Disney World, So He Recreated A Ride At Home It didn’t take long for this crafty dad to fund a real trip to Orlando.
-
Why Financial Independence For Millennials Is More Elusive Than It Seems Can we fully make it on our own? Can we fully make it on our own?
-
Facebook Plans To Build A Complete Real-World Town By 2021 The 59-acre development will offer a self-contained community for employees.