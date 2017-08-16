This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State
As the cost of living in large cities continues to rise, more and more people are realizing that the value of a dollar in the United States is a very relative concept. For decades, cost of living indices have sought to address and benchmark the inconsistencies in what money will buy, but they are often so specific as to prevent a holistic picture or the ability to “browse” the data based on geographic location.
The Tax Foundation addressed many of these shortcomings using the most recent (2015) Bureau of Economic Analysis data to provide a familiar map of the United States overlaid with the relative value of what $100 is “worth” in each state. Granted, going state-by-state still introduces a fair amount of “smoothing” into the process — $100 will go farther in Los Angeles than in Fresno, for instance — but it does provide insight into where the value lies.
The map may not subvert one’s intuitive assumptions, but it nonetheless quantities and presents the cost of living by geography in a brilliantly simple way. For instance, if you’re looking for a beach lifestyle but don’t want to pay California prices, try Florida, which is about as close to “average” — in terms of purchasing power, anyway — as any state in the Union. If you happen to find yourself in a “Brewster’s Millions”-type situation, head to Hawaii, D.C., or New York. You’ll burn through your money in no time. If you’re quite fond of your cash and would prefer to keep it, get to Mississippi, which boasts a 16.1% premium on your cash from the national average.
The Tax Foundation notes that if you’re using this map for a practical purpose, bear in mind that incomes also tend to rise in similar fashion, so one could safely assume that wages in these states are roughly inverse to the purchasing power $100 represents.
Share image via Tax Foundation.
-
Strangers Unite To Raise Over $140,000 For An Injured Charlottesville Protestor “I'm so blessed to be alive to tell my story and to show the world that racism is very much still alive.”
-
In Honor Of Prince, Pantone Has Released The Artist’s Very Own Shade Of Purple The color was inspired by Prince’s custom purple piano.
-
-
Sorry, Haters: Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Line Is A Fashion Industry Success Story, And It Just Keeps Growing A recent article reveals sales exceeded everyone’s expectations.
-
When This Hairdresser Met A Desperate And Depressed Client, She Worked Tirelessly To Help Her “You made me feel like me again.”
-
How To Give Money The Hollywood Way Whether you’ve got a few bucks or millions, the Golden Globes’ Meher Tatna has some blockbuster advice for doing the most good with your donation.
-
A New Tool Lets You See How Much You'd Earn As An Airbnb Host A new approach gives potential users the clearest picture yet of how much money they could make.
-
Move Over, Spas. ‘Anger Rooms’ Promise A Violent, But Safe, Way To Decompress The promise goes: rent a room for an hour and work out your frustrations with a bat.
-
Donald Trump’s Childhood Home Is Listed On Airbnb, And It Offers One Very Graphic Detail About His Life A sign on the wall offers more information than many of us would like.