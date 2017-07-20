Education and Technology:
Money

If O.J. Simpson Gets Parole, He Won’t Go Home Broke

by Tod Perry

July 20, 2017 at 8:40
O.J. Simpson confers with defense attorney Patricia Palm at an evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas in 2013. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

For the past nine years, O.J. Simpson has been in prison at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada for armed robbery and kidnapping. On Thursday, July 20, Simpson has a parole hearing, and he’s likely to be released. “He’s the kind of person who gets paroled,” Las Vegas criminal defense attorney Daniel Hill told The Daily Express. “He has done a significant amount of time and, by all accounts, hasn’t caused any problems.”

If Simpson is granted parole, he will be released Oct. 1 and plans to return to Florida. When he does, he won’t have to look for work anytime soon. According to USA Today, Simpson has a Screen Actors Guild pension in which he invested $5 million years ago. He also gets a monthly pension from the NFL’s Employee Retirement Income Security Act. While Sports Illustrated values the pension at around $25,000 a month, USA Today reports a more modest figure of $1,700. 

Simson’s pensions have continued to pay out during his time in prison, so he’ll most likely come home to a flush bank account. As a Florida resident, he’s allowed to receive his pension without having to hand any over to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. In 1997, a civil jury found Simpson liable for their deaths, and he was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to their families. Although Simpson may come home to money, he does so as a social pariah for his involvement in the deaths of Goldman and Brown. 

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

