Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More
Money

This Picture Of Nike Clothing Has Viewers Rabidly Taking Sides Over What They See

by Penn Collins

July 6, 2017 at 8:50
Copy Link

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
The Dress

Sure, it’s been a couple years since “The Dress” tore the world into two savage camps based on the colors people perceived, but with the United States in wild disagreement about anything else, why not find some more fabric colors to debate. 

This time, it’s some off-the-rack Nike retail gear that has everyone up in arms. This is the post that set the wheels of controversy in motion: 

If anything, this post is more controversial than “The Dress” only because it seems people can't even agree on what colors they're seeing themselves. 

Facebook

As you can see, people are, once again, split — although this time, people seem to be a little more zen about the disagreement. Clearly, people are seeing different things, but why get up in arms about what another person can or can’t see? 

Facebook

It’s nice that at least ONE disagreement is staying civil on social media, isn’t it? 

Share this on Facebook?

Recently on GOOD Money
What's
this?
return to good.is
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers