Neon Moon Lingerie Is Unapologetically Feminist

Recently, more and more ad campaigns have been using women with realistic measurements. Neon Moon’s latest ad takes things a step further by proudly featuring women with scars, stretch marks, and underarm hair. Neon Moon’s ad is a paradigm shift—not only does it use models who look like actual women, but it’s atypically aspirational. Most lingerie ads try to convince you that after buying their clothes you’ll look like a size-2 supermodel, but Neon Moon wants to “show off the best version of you.” Its message is unapologetic self-acceptance instead of “starve yourself” because “you’re not good enough.”

Here are some other inspirational lines from their recent ad:

“There’s no wrong way to have a body.”

“All bodies are good bodies.”

“There’s no age limit to self-love.”

“Mirrors are just glass, and you’re more than that”

“My weight doesn’t define my self-worth.”

“I’m not living up to anybody’s expectations but my own.”

Neon Moon was started in 2014 by Hayat Rachi, a feminist whose goal is to widen society’s beauty standards. “When stretch marks, body hair, cellulite, scars, freckles, and acne would usually be retouched away, Neon Moon embraces it,” she writes on the company’s website. “I designed every piece of lingerie so a person’s body creates the shape of the bra and brief, and not the other way around. Neon Moon is inspiring everyone to love the body they have.”

Update: This article originally appeared on ​February 15, 2016.