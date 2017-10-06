Netflix Raises Prices, Causing Its Stock To Move To Historic Levels
The financial markets must be filled with binge-watchers because Netflix’s latest announcement of hiking subscription prices yet again was met with bullish activity on the exchange, sending the company’s stock price to an all-time high.
The streaming giant’s “standard” (which includes high-definition streaming and two concurrent streams to devices) plan — as of Oct. 5 for new subscribers Oct. 19 for current subscribers — increases from $9.99 per month to $10.99 per month. The company’s most expensive plan, which allows for 4K streaming and use on four simultaneous devices, increases from $11.99 to $13.99. The lower-tier plan, which allows for only SD streaming, stays where it is at $7.99 per month. More details on the plan features can be found on the company’s website.
Wall Street’s response to the price hike is a bit of a heel-turn from its reaction to past announcements. An October 2015 price hike drew such ire from new and current subscribers that the company attributed its missed quarterly growth projections to the backlash. Perhaps now the company has demonstrated more value with its original programming, as social media response has been tepid when compared to earlier such announcements.
Twitter comments appeared to be largely measured, informing others of the hike and the fact that more revenue means Netflix can acquire more content for viewers. Others validated the service’s value even at the new higher rates.
Of course, the news comes just weeks before the smash hit “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix for a second season, so perhaps many subscribers would just as soon make peace with any price hikes knowing they’ll be getting their fix of family-friendly horror quickly enough.
The stock closed Oct. 5 at $194.39, up 5.4% from its opening price, creating a market valuation of $83.93 billion.
Share image via Helge Thomas/Flickr.
-
After Two Decades, AOL's Instant Messenger Will Sign Off For Good On Dec. 15 It’s time to pay your respects to the pioneering service.
-
Capitalizing On Uncertain Times, Costco Is Selling A Year's Worth Of Canned Foods For Survivalists Almost immediately after going viral, the offering quickly sold out.
-
Game Show Host Pat Sajak Uses His Fame To Say Other Celebrities Shouldn’t Discuss Social Issues This celebrity has a history of explaining why we shouldn’t listen to celebrities.
-
How Germany’s ‘Hugh Hefner’ Built A Sex Empire For And By Women Just as Playboy emerged as a cultural phenomenon in the U.S., a former pilot (and mother of four) had different ideas about combining pleasure and money.
-
Hilarious Activist Trolls Senate Hearings Dressed As The Monopoly Man The mustache-monocle combo was a hit on Twitter.
-
Here's How A Couple Scammed Amazon Out Of $1.2 Million In Electronics It’s a well-known scam, but it’s not usually taken to such extremes.
-
When A 92-Year-Old Man Was 'Causing A Disturbance' At A Bank, Police Went Above And Beyond To Offer A Solution The officer saw an opportunity to help, even if it meant spending his day with a frustrated stranger.
-
A Company Accidentally Posted A Hilariously Honest Version Of A Job Listing Any takers? It sounds like this woman could use a little help.
-
A Popular Dating App Is Betting That You’ll Look For A Job The Same Way You Look For A Date As one might expect, merging dating and job-search functions comes with its share of problems.