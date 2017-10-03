Netflix Promotes The Release Of ‘Big Mouth’ With A Two-Acre Likeness Of The Female Reproductive System
To promote the release of its latest original series, “Big Mouth,” Netflix has created a two-acre likeness of the female reproductive system that is better appreciated via drone than on the ground.
The cartoon’s leading voice actors, Nick Kroll and Jessie Klein, journeyed to a field in Southern California’s Ventura County to tour the creation and to give the public a much-needed lesson on female anatomy.
“A great woman named Oprah once said, ‘There are only two emotions in the world: love and fear,’” Klein says in the video. “Our world is definitely ruled more by fear of the female reproductive system than love for it. I think that’s something we’re going to change today.”
Klein is making a joke, but she has an important point. According to the Centers for Disease Control, not even half of high schools and only 20% of middle schools provided instruction on all 16 topics the CDC considers essential to sexual health education.
Promoting the show by constructing a large representation of the female anatomy makes sense given the show’s subject matter. “Big Mouth” deals with the frustrations and awkwardness of going through puberty.
“Puberty is such a formative time in every single person’s life that it felt like an area that was ripe to be examined,” Kroll, who is also a co-creator of the show, told Junkee. “It’s one of the worst, scariest parts of that time in life. You feel like you’re alone and the only one going through it, but in reality we’re all going through it and dealing with it.”
Share image via Netflix/YouTube.
-
A Popular Dating App Is Betting That You’ll Look For A Job The Same Way You Look For A Date As one might expect, merging dating and job-search functions comes with its share of problems.
-
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Disastrous Pepsi Ad Pepsi pulled the ad after just one day.
-
How Much Will You Pay Under Trump’s Tax Plan? Spoiler alert: Those in the top 1% are the big winners.
-
New App Is The Tinder For Dog-Borrowing It also can hook dog owners up with sitters.
-
Hugh Hefner Purchased The Crypt Next To Marilyn Monroe For $75,000 In 1992 “I'm a believer in things symbolic.”
-
An Environmental Group Found A Brilliant Way To Call Out People Who Litter They’re done asking nicely. Now they’re using shame to keep their land clean.
-
Comedians Are Posting Awkward Throwback Photos To Raise Money For Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims For every comedian who posts an awkward childhood photo, Stephen Colbert pledges money to disaster relief efforts.
-
A Woman Claiming A ‘Deadly Allergy’ Was Forcibly Removed After Protesting The Presence Of Dogs On A Flight Charges have been filed against the passenger who objected to the dogs.
-
Renters Are Fighting Back Against Their Landlords Through #VentYourRent They’re fighting against high rents and poor living conditions.