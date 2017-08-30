Netflix Teamed Up With A Pot Dispensary To Create 12 Weed Strains Based On Its Shows
Netflix knows its customer — or, more specifically, the streaming service knows who to target in promotional efforts for its upcoming weed-centric comedy “Disjointed.” Partnering with a creative branding company, Carrot, and a West Hollywood pot dispensary, Alternative Herbal Health Services, the company curated a dozen different strains of weed that ostensibly pair well with its programmatic offerings.
Now, co-branding weed — even in the lax jurisdiction of West Hollywood, California — is a dicey proposition for an international multibillion-dollar media company. So Netflix took pains to maintain an arm’s-length relationship, insistent, according to Ad Week, that it didn’t touch the finished product and assigned a team of lawyers to ensure that this particular brand of corporate drug-pushing was all aboveboard.
It seems they did a decent job of walking the line, because Netflix is still streaming after offering the following co-branded strains of pot:
The Omega Strain
Inspired by: Disjointed
Strain: Sativa Hybrid
An incredibly potent hybrid that brings the best of both worlds to your bong.
Eve’s Bush
Inspired by: Disjointed
Strain: Indica Hybrid
The perfect strain for getting in touch with your inner goddess, or scissoring with your bestie.
Rutherford B. Haze
Inspired by: Disjointed
Strain: Sativa Hybrid
A moving tribute in cannabis to our 19th president, this sativa can help you begin your own personal reconstruction.
Camp Firewood
Inspired by: Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later
Strain: Indica
A very chill indica that’s perfect for late nights around a campfire and taking it higher and higher.
Prickly Muffin
Inspired by: BoJack Horseman
Strain: Indica Hybrid
When you smoke this, it gets a little easier. But you gotta do it every day. That’s the hard part. But it does get easier.
Banana Stand Kush
Inspired by: Arrested Development
Strain: Indica
A fruity indica perfect in a bowl, vaporizer or big yellow joint.
Vodkush
Inspired by: Chelsea
Strain: Sativa
Don’t think of yourself as a stoner. Think of yourself as an advanced botanist.
Peyotea 73
Inspired by: Grace and Frankie
Strain: Sativa Hybrid
Blow a little courage into your mouth with this uplifting sativa hybrid.
Sassafrass OG
Inspired by: Lady Dynamite
Strain: Indica
An indica that won’t self-steam, but WILL give you the power of one thousand pug snorts.
Baka Bile
Inspired by: Santa Clarita Diet
Strain: Indica Hybrid
A cool and easy indica hybrid that’ll really ramp up your appetite.
Poussey Riot
Inspired by: Orange is the New Black
Strain: Sativa Hybrid
A sativa hybrid that’s great for, y’know, like, kicking it with somebody, talking, making mad stupid jokes, and not even wanting to go to sleep.
Moon 13
Inspired by: Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return
Strain: Sativa Hybrid
A sativa hybrid from the not-too-distant future that’ll help keep your sanity, no robot friends required.
If you, for whatever reason, happen to indulge in marijuana and don’t find a product above that speaks to your personal tastes, then … maybe it’s time you stopped being so picky about your pot.
There’s no word on expanding the offerings beyond the West Hollywood AHHS dispensary, but if sales to date are any indication, this partnership has legs. The dispensary moved 27 pounds (432 ounces) of Netflix-themed weed just last weekend. That’s 432 times about $360 an ounce retail (assuming people are buying smaller quantities marked up and larger quantities discounted) for a possible weekend take of over $155,000.
The big takeaway from this story? If your conscience can handle it, get in the dispensary business as soon as you possibly can.
