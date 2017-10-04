Hilarious Activist Trolls Senate Hearings Dressed As The Monopoly Man
The Senate Banking Committee held a hearing Wednesday morning to get to the bottom of the Equifax data breach that exposed 145 million Americans’ personal information. The hearings were broadcast on CSPAN-3. and the party animals glued to the exhilarating testimony by former Equifax CEO Richard Smith noticed something rather peculiar: someone dressed as the Monopoly Man sitting behind Smith.
Man at Equifax breach hearing dressed as the guy from Monopoly. pic.twitter.com/KX4GHePpYz— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) October 4, 2017
The Monopoly Man is still at it, almost two hours into the Equifax hearing pic.twitter.com/rRBdBxW7qv— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 4, 2017
How about Monopoly Man showing up for the Equifax hearings pic.twitter.com/pocgvR8ZIW— Kmarko (@Kmarkobarstool) October 4, 2017
The Monopoly Man is RIGHT BEHIND #Equifax CEO Richard Smith in today's hearing -- monocle, top hat and mustache! https://t.co/T4W66p18w8 pic.twitter.com/pWEe0sfsKo— Sensible Safeguards (@RegsRock) October 4, 2017
As the hearings lumbered on, the Monopoly Man, or “Rich Uncle Pennybags” as he’s officially known, wiped his brow with giant fake money and adjusted his monocle and no one seemed to care. After the hearing, the protester revealed herself to be Amanda Werner from Americans for Financial Reform and Public Citizen. Werner was also seen outside the same hearing room when the committee met to hear updates on the Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal on Tuesday.
Werner’s troll-level-10 stunt was to call attention to the Senate’s attempts to roll back a U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s arbitration rule, which allows consumers to join together in class actions to challenge wrongdoing in court. “The CRA resolution striking down the arbitration rule is a virtual get-out-of-jail-free card for companies engaged in financial scams. It should not pass go,” Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, said in a statement.
Below is video of Werner outside the hearing:
Share image by Tod Perry
