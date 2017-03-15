The millennial generation’s reliance on family is widespread—for the first time in 130 years, people ages 18-34 are more likely to live with their parents than in any other arrangement. And a recent survey found that of those who live away from home, almost half receive financial assistance from their parents. When the Pew Research Center released their findings that millennials were likely to live at home, the internet seemed surprised. Op-eds ranging from “Dear adults who mooch off parents: Grow up” to “Don’t Be Ashamed If You Still Live at Home” abounded. Public opinion about millennials varies. Some recognize the tough job market, the burden of student debt, and the rising cost of living, but for others, millennials are an easy punch line. According to a recent poll, 65 percent of Americans believe millennials are entitled and 71 percent believe they are selfish.

While millennials have received a lot of negative attention for living at home, a new study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland shows that those who live at home do have an advantage over their counterparts who move away. The study found that in the event of a job loss, those who live near their parents recover much faster financially than those who live away from home. Young people who lost their jobs but who stayed near their parents earned the same as their counterparts who had not experienced a job loss after only five years. For those young people who chose to move away from their families, it took twice as long (10 years) to catch up.

Millennials are not alone in the tendency to reap benefits from their parents in tough financial times. Although the news that millennials were living with their parents in record numbers came as a surprise, the reality is that the average American hasn’t made it much farther. According to The New York Times’ The Upshot, the average American of any age lives only 18 miles away from his or her mother—a fact wholly related to money. The less money someone in the United States makes, the more likely he or she is to live near his or her parents.

At an age of perpetual job insecurity, why are we so surprised that millennials are choosing to stay at home? In addition to an unstable job market, cities come with the added expense of rents that can climb up into the thousands per month. Living close to our families is a nationwide trend, and the benefits millennials reap are even more pronounced. Many agree that millennials have it tougher job-wise than previous generations. The job market is recovering, but job growth for millennials is miles behind job growth for other age groups. In a recent survey, even baby boomers agreed that it’s harder to get started today than when they were young. It is time to recognize the larger cultural factors that make it so young people need to stay home for longer.

As in previous generations, there is no one-size-fits-all for millennials, yet we are obsessed with trying to categorize the entire generation; millennials are the most studied generation in American history. The ongoing belief that millennials are selfish and entitled is tiresome—it’s reflected in public attitudes and spouted in popular media. But as it turns out, what millennials are doing—receiving support from their parents—is not only a financially responsible choice, but one mirrored in nationwide demographics. Young people are facing mounting student loans, a challenging job market, and a tough economy. Parents remain a reliable resource, if only for moral support; they can offer a stable home, connections in the professional world, or a lifeline in difficult times. That said, maximum financial benefit does require actually living in the same town in which you went to your high school prom.

Photos by Damon Casarez