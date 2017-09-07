Mexican Ad Agency Mocks Trump With A Brilliant Lego Advertisement
A new print ad for Lego created by Mexican agency Simulador de Vuelo has a powerful message for the Donald Trump administration. It shows a Lego bridge built over the wall proposed by Trump at the U.S.-Mexico border.
View the new Lego ad by @SimuladorDVuelo: Creative Bridge https://t.co/304KU0ULyg #studentad pic.twitter.com/OlHgrIx3Vw— Ads of the World™ (@adsoftheworld) September 6, 2017
Although the artistic value of advertising is often dismissed, Simulador de Vuelo’s ad is a rare example of advertising with a message that extends beyond commerce. The piece symbolizes how physical structures are easily overcome by the human heart and creativity. Authoritarians can build walls, but they ultimately do nothing to squash the human spirit.
The ad also takes a dig at Trump’s rallying cry to “Make America great again” by etching the slogan “Build greater things” on his proposed wall.
Simulador de Vuelo’s ad also illustrates a practical point: Walls can easily be circumvented. While Republicans are looking at the ground to build a wall to stop illegal immigration, the majority of undocumented people in the U.S. arrive through the air. According to a paper published this year by the the Center for Migration Studies, nearly 60% of new undocumented immigrants are believed to have entered legally through a visa program and then overstayed.
If Trump wants to stop people who cross the border by commercial airliner, he’s going to have to build a wall that’s a lot taller.
Share images by Lego Photo mureut/Flickr and Gage Skidmore/Flickr.
