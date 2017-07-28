A Mayor Is Inviting Trans Soldiers Banned By Trump To Join His Police Department
On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump, in just three tweets, managed to belittle the transgender community and weaken our armed forces by banning trans people from serving in the U.S. military “in any capacity.” The devastating and capricious change in military policy, the legality of which is very much in doubt, left many selfless and brave soldiers suddenly uncertain of their employment status.
Less than seven hours later—also in three tweets—Austin Mayor Steve Adler let those ostracized and betrayed by their president know that their service was valued and that a place for them existed on his city’s police force.
Two hours after Adler’s appeal, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo extended a similar offer to enlisted individuals, trans or otherwise, informing them that they’re welcome to continue their service in his department.
These heartening responses from Austin and Houston were shared so decisively and immediately that their effect on staffing will not be known for some time. However, their effect on those marginalized by a senseless whim is palpable. They have not only appealed directly to the trans men and women who serve valiantly but also have inspired thousands of others to echo the sentiments in support of all soldiers.
In all likelihood, Trump’s ban on trans soldiers will not hold up. But regardless of the aftermath, many have set aside politics and pandering to speak up for what is right and ensure the selfless individuals affected may continue to serve as they wish.
Share image via Steve Adler/Twitter.
-
Inside The Incredibly Strict Secrecy Agreement That All Trump Employees Are Required To Sign The Trump family is clearly trying to protect more than business secrets with this tactic.
-
Your Favorite Products Are Being Made Smaller At The Same Price Thanks To ‘Shrinkflation’ They’re just hoping you don’t notice.
-
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Just Overtook Bill Gates As The World's Richest Man With the title comes social responsibility. Is Bezos up to it?
-
That Creepy Beyoncé Wax Statue Has Been (Slightly) Improved Following Widespread Criticism This wasn’t even the worst Beyoncé wax figure out there.
-
A Chef Goes Public About His Frustrations With ‘Fake’ Food Allergies From Customers It doesn’t just make the staff’s lives harder but could endanger those with actual allergies.
-
In Spite Of ‘Wonder Woman’ Success, Comics Are Still Plagued By Sexism, A Study Reveals A study shows virtually every aspect of comic storytelling treats women differently.
-
Japanese Lawmakers Move To Reduce The Country’s Suicide Rate By 30% Enough is enough.
-
Roombas Are Measuring Homes In The Hopes Of Selling The Data To Other Companies Add the Roomba to the list of devices that are taking notes on how you live.
-
Walmart Is Quietly Developing Technology To Monitor Your Emotions While You Shop It is every bit as creepy as it sounds.