See Exactly How Much More It Costs To Be A Woman Vs. A Man
It’s a brunch conversation/rant happening among women all around the world, and it goes a little something like this:
“It costs so much more to be a woman! And it’s not fair!”
The lack of fairness? Those stats have always been there: Women have long earned less than men, and that gap isn’t closing fast enough. But the more elusive “fact” was the exact cost of being the average American woman, and how that cost compares to being a man. Now we have those hard numbers—down to the penny.
A new video by Glamour magazine calculated the cost of products typically used by women and men over the course of one year. The result? Women spent an mascara-covered eye-popping $1,924.05. The dudes spent a comparatively modest $713.52. That’s a difference of more than $1,200.
Now. before we get into this whole, “That’s a woman’s choice to waste money like that” and “Plenty of men spend more than women”—OK, yep, you’re right and we can note those exceptions. Still, it’s a staggering difference in cost, no matter how you look at it.
-
A Compelling Case For A World Without Pennies It’s time to make change
-
The Nice Person’s Guide To Negotiating Your Salary Get the money you deserve
-
Should You Be Required To Take A Financial Literacy Course? Two experts lay out the pros and cons
-
8 Places To Cut Financial Corners In 2017 (And 8 Times It’s Worth It To Spend) The DOs and DON’Ts of your 2017 budget
-
The Downside Of Getting Rich Quick Money can buy happiness — just not all at once
-
8 Tax Deductions You're Probably Not Taking Full Advantage Of Did you pay student loans this year? There’s a deduction for that
-
The Effects Of Terrorism Linger In The World’s Oldest Marketplace “I receive emails from old customers wishing me to stay safe and sending me their prayers”
-
Bouncing Back From Losing Everything: What One Couple Learned After Declaring Bankruptcy During The Great Recession “We had, up to 2008, done everything ‘right’”
-
5 Things You Could Do If You Cut Your Expensive Coffee Habit In 2017 If you bought coffee every work day of 2016, you spent about $648