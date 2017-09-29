An Environmental Group Found A Brilliant Way To Call Out People Who Litter
If someone has enough disregard for public land and beauty that they’re considering littering, there’s a good chance that a stark “NO LITTERING” sign will do little to dissuade them.
Fed up with seeing litter scattered across their neighborhood, the nonprofit NICHES Land Trust in Lafayette, Indiana, decided to employ another tactic to keep litter off their land. It used shame. Not the public shaming of litterers after the fact, but rather shaming a person before they litter by making them face the reasoning (or lack thereof) for their actions. The group has recently shared its tongue-in-cheek yet effective signs on its Facebook page.
According to the group’s website, its mission is “to protect, restore and sustain northern Indiana’s ecosystems by providing habitat for native species and offering natural places for education, appreciation and enjoyment of current and future generations.”
While the responses are clearly meant to be funny, the signs convey the truth that there’s no good or valid reason to litter. Reminding people of this fact in a new fashion just may get them to think twice about tossing their trash on the ground.
Nyssa Lilovich, communications director for NICHES, told A Plus that the signs are being leveraged in an unintended fashion that may work toward the same end as the intended one. “What we have really noticed on social media is that individuals are sharing the post and calling out people they know to tell them they should not be littering,” she said.
Overall, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, aside from criticisms surrounding the environmental practices of Duke Energy, which sponsors the signs.
While the efficacy of the signs in terms of litter reduction has yet to be surveyed, it’s clear that the sentiment and ingenuity behind them have garnered the NICHES Land Trust some well-earned attention in their fight to keep their backyard clean.
Share image via NICHES Land Trust/Facebook.
-
Comedians Are Posting Awkward Throwback Photos To Raise Money For Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims For every comedian who posts an awkward childhood photo, Stephen Colbert pledges money to disaster relief efforts.
-
A Woman Claiming A ‘Deadly Allergy’ Was Forcibly Removed After Protesting The Presence Of Dogs On A Flight Charges have been filed against the passenger who objected to the dogs.
-
Renters Are Fighting Back Against Their Landlords Through #VentYourRent They’re fighting against high rents and poor living conditions.
-
Study Finds That Legal Weed Is Great For The Fast Food Industry But where do stoners love to eat the most?
-
Dubai's Fabled Self-Flying Taxis Have Lifted Off The future of urban air travel is much closer than we realize.
-
Saudi Arabia Will Finally Allow Women To Drive, But Not In The Name Of Equality The reversal of the long-standing ban appears to serve economic interests more than those of gender equality.
-
A Simple Chart Shows When You’ll Be A Millionaire See the magic of compound interest.
-
A Popular Children's Book Series Is Going Viral Over People’s Reactions To A Suggestive Scene In The Background It’s not the first time this kids’ book series has featured some questionable imagery.
-
Why You’ll Train In Virtual Reality For Your Next Job A solution to bad customer service?