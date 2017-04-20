How It Feels To Finally Pay Off Your Student Debt
You know the feeling. You’ve just spent years—maybe even decades—saving every penny possible to pay off your student loans. Finally, the time has come to write that last check. You can already sense those dark clouds of stress melting away. You can taste that sweet, sweet tang of financial freedom. You sign on the bottom line—and you’re all like:
How does it feel to be free of your student debt? These seven people perfectly captured their #debtfree #finalpayment moments with the snap of a selfie.
Did you capture your #debtfree #finalpayment moment in a selfie too? Share it with us on Twitter or Facebook.
