Before he was even able to get his direct deposit and benefits up and running, brash White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was fired from his job after just 10 colorful days. In his short tenure, he was able to make quite an impression on the American public, most notably after a profane and definitely-on-the-record exchange with a New Yorker reporter.

His termination, much like his tenure, was met with almost universal mockery by the public, lampooning the outspoken and vulgar mouthpiece who performed as quick a political heel-turn as many can remember. But somehow, amid both his firing and the notice of divorce from his wife immediately prior to the birth of their child, Scaramucci’s parade of indignities had one more stop to make.

He was, during the fanfare, erroneously listed as “deceased” in the database of his alma mater, Harvard Law School. I’m careful to say “erroneously” rather than “accidentally” because there’s a decent — though wholly unsubstantiated — possibility that the snafu was intentional. Harvard is remaining tight-lipped on the matter, offering only:

“’Regrettably, there is an error in the Harvard Law School alumni directory in the listing for Anthony Scaramucci,’ a spokeswoman told us in an emailed statement. ‘We offer our sincere apologies to Mr. Scaramucci. The error will be corrected in subsequent editions.’”

Scaramucci was at the tail end of quite a day, so it’s understandable that he wasn’t quick to respond to the Washington Post for comment on this particular and contextually trivial issue.

The timing is such that it’s hard to believe the mistake was one of mere happenstance, but barring some extraordinary investigation into the matter, the public will have to live with Harvard’s vanilla statement on the matter.

Like Lazarus, may Mooch return from the dead so we may use him as comedy fodder for years to come. But, you know … not in our government, please.

Share image via Gage Skidmore/Flickr.