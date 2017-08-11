How To Give Money The Hollywood Way

It’s tempting to get swept up in all the glitz and glamour surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Assocation — you know, the force behind the annual showbiz phenomenon the Golden Globes. That’s the huge film and TV awards show (the one awarding statuettes shaped like a planet, not a golden man) once audaciously commandeered for two too-short years by America’s favorite funny feminists, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey where attendees get to drink (in a classy way!) and Meryl Streep blew back the audience’s hair (and Trump’s alleged weave) with a stunning speech this past January.

But peer beyond the sequins, top-shelf champagne, and perfect Louboutins, and you’ll find the hidden purpose propelling the HFPA: charitable giving. Before NBC started broadcasting the Globes locally in Los Angeles in 1958 and nationally in 1964, it was a rather modest affair. But the network’s fees embued the HFPA with a mission to do good. They’ve since turned much of that money into donations dispensed across a wide array of causes.

Last week, the HFPA held its annual grants banquet. If you have any favorite movie or TV stars, they were probabably in attendance to accept $2.8 million in gifts on behalf young filmmakers, film restoration efforts, the Committee to Protect Journalists (the organization Meryl Streep highlighted in her notable speech), Veterans in Film and Television, the Moth Radio Hour, and many (very many) more. Host Chelsea Handler aptly kicked off the evening with biting remarks that set the tone for the evening:

“Tonight we celebrate the three things Donald Trump hates the most: foreigners, the press, and actually donating money to charity. … The HFPA isn’t just a group that votes for the Golden Globes. These members write for more than 200 publications around the world covering both film and television. That’s a lot of fake news.”

We used to react to the crisis du jour, but we just couldn’t get our arms around it.

Meher Tatna, HFPA’s newly-inducted president and Hollywood-based correspondent for Singapore’s The New Paper, agrees. “We give a lot of money to a wide variety of recipients — minorities, the underrepresented, foreign students. In a lot of ways, they share our stories, because [the members of the HFPA] are mostly immigrants who came to this country, a lot of us on scholarship, and we were given a leg up and we are just returning that.”

“In this day and age with the backlash against foreigners, journalists, minorities — that’s who we are,” she adds. “I was born in Mumbai, and I came to America on a scholarship to Brandeis University. I wouldn’t have been able to afford to come if I hadn’t had that.” Years later, Tatna continues to report on the industry she loves, and recently attended Comic-Con on behalf her publication’s audience of “big movie lovers.” Tatna couldn’t wait to see the legendary Stan Lee present a gift to Animation/Cal Arts.

Giving so much money away can be a daunting task, however. “We used to react to the crisis du jour, but we just couldn’t get our arms around it every year because there are so many crises,” Tatna says. Now the organization donates larger amount to trusted experts in humanitarian efforts, like the International Rescue Committee and FilmAid, which gives refugees access to information about their rights through film.

Whether you’ve got a few bucks to spare or millions like the HFPA, Tatna recommends taking a similar approach: Once you figure out which issue is “close to your heart, research the charities. There are a lot, many with very high administrative costs, where the bulk of the money doesn't actually go to the cause but rather the organization. Make sure the money is going to the right place.”

The HFPA’s grants officer Sandra Cueno spends a lot of her time vetting these organizations, Tatna says. But this is something anyone can do if they do a little digging using tools like CharityNavigator or GiveWell. The most important part, Tatna says, is to “find a cause that gets you going when you look at the state of the world today.”

If you want to help one of the myriad of causes supported by the HFPA, tune in to the 75th annual Golden Globes ceremony on Jan. 7, 2018. Until then, Tatna recommends checking out “Atomic Blonde.” “Charlize is really cool and stylish, and she kicks ass,” she says.

Top image and share image via the HFPA.