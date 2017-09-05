A U.K. Retailer Has Removed All Gender-Specific Labeling From Its Kids' Clothes
High-end clothing store John Lewis announced it will be the first major U.K. retailer to completely do away with labeling clothing as being for boys or girls. In doing so, the store hopes it will avoid the pitfalls of gender stereotyping, regardless of intent. The outlet’s head of childrenswear, Caroline Bettis, told the Daily Mail, “We do not want to reinforce gender stereotypes within our John Lewis collections and instead want to provide greater choice and variety to our customers, so that the parent or child can choose what they would like to wear.”
The store is taking action not just with the third-party lines it carries but with its in-house brand, as well. All children's clothing will be labeled either “Girls & Boys” or “Boys & Girls.” The store is also developing a line of non-gender-specific clothing for children, some of which will be emblazoned with dinosaurs and space imagery, which were often reserved for boys’ clothing.
As one would expect, the news has been met with both praise and criticism. It didn’t take long for a political figure to weigh in on the concept of children’s clothing, as Tory member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen expressed his reservations that it “could be very confusing for the consumer,” seemingly unaware that if a consumer can’t tell the difference without a gender-specific label, then perhaps the labeling is irrelevant.
One Twitter user shared that the focus should lie in more practical areas than designations for a child’s gender.
A few selections from the brand’s non-gender-specific house line were released with the news as well.
Share image via EG Focus/Flickr.
-
Female Entrepreneurs Invent Male Coworker To Overcome Sexism In The E-Commerce World A clever solution to a terrible problem.
-
New ‘On-Demand Doghouses’ Give Urban Pet Owners Peace Of Mind — For A Small Fee It might be roomier than some Manhattan apartments.
-
Netflix Teamed Up With A Pot Dispensary To Create 12 Weed Strains Based On Its Shows They sold so much that this is likely to be the start of something.
-
America’s Biggest Brewers Are Using Their Factories To Provide Water For Harvey Relief Anheuser-Busch will donate over 150,000 cans.
-
During His Phoenix Speech, It Became Painfully Clear Donald Trump Doesn’t Know What ‘Clean Coal’ Means “We’ve ended the war on beautiful, clean coal,” he said immediately before revealing he doesn’t understand what clean coal is.
-
SpaceX Founder Elon Musk Unveiled The Company’s New Suits, But That Wasn’t The Biggest Surprise The newly-revealed suits will be used by astronauts aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.
-
He’s Denying It, But It Certainly Appears That The Former Head Of The CIA Tweeted Out His Password Troubling as it may be, he offered a genuinely clever and funny response.
-
The State Department Science Envoy Sent Out A Group Resignation With A Hidden Message The last hidden message read “RESIST.” This one takes things a little further.
-
An On-Location Fox News Segment Got Awkward When A Diner Patron Held Up This Sign The hosts wanted the “pulse of the people,” and they got it.