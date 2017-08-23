An On-Location Fox News Segment Got Awkward When A Diner Patron Held Up This Sign
Fox News was, once again, reminded of the risks inherent to live-location segments when, during a piece airing from a Kentucky diner, one outspoken Democrat got a little more vocal than the reporter would have liked.
During a “Fox and Friends” piece called “Breakfast in the Bluegrass State,” Todd Piro was hosting what he described as a “debate” between residents of “Jefferson County, where we are, highly Democrat. Bullitt County, right across the way here, heavy Republican.”
The debate was as civil and smooth as one would expect, but in a twist on what logic may dictate, the disruptor was a loud, bearded Democrat yelling, “This is fake news!” repeatedly while holding a scribbled piece of paper that read simply “FOX LIES.” What this gentleman lacked in tact and production values, he more than made up for with enthusiasm.
The moment of truth was captured in this screengrab:
The reporter responded the only way he could, sending the broadcast back to the studio as it became clear that things would get worse before they got better in that Kentucky diner. "Steve and Brian, I'm going to send it on back to you,” Piro said.
A somewhat similar, albeit more civil, issue occurred back in May following the firing of James Comey. Griff Jenkins was reporting from the Tastee Diner in Bethesda, Maryland, when this “disruption” occurred:
Apparently, Fox News doesn’t want to cover Trump criticism in any form from its on-camera subjects. Maybe they’d be better served waiting until lunchtime to ask people what they think of their political predispositions.
Share image via John Whitehouse/Twitter.
-
Now That The Eclipse Is Over, You Can Put Those Glasses To Good Use For Others Don’t throw them away!
-
The Now-Infamous ‘Sobbing White Supremacist’ Has Been Banned By OkCupid “We make a lot of [decisions] every day that are tough. Banning Christopher Cantwell was not one of them.”
-
SNL’s ‘Neil DeGrasse Tyson’ Will Celebrate The Eclipse In A Most Unusual Way Residents of Clayton, Georgia might want to shield their eyes for more reasons than one.
-
Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League The CEO of Fox and son of Rupert Murdoch stands up to the president.
-
Tim Cook, Critical Of Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $2MM To Fight Hate The letter to Apple employees takes a stronger stance than our president did.
-
Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro “...he kind of looks like a dick.”
-
This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State Your purchasing power can swing by 30% from state to state.
-
Strangers Unite To Raise Over $140,000 For An Injured Charlottesville Protestor “I'm so blessed to be alive to tell my story ...”
-
In Honor Of Prince, Pantone Has Released The Artist’s Very Own Shade Of Purple The color was inspired by Prince’s custom purple piano.