Facebook Plans To Build A Complete Real-World Town By 2021
Silicon Valley headquarters have been unquestionably over-the-top with amenities in recent years, including gyms, food courts, day care centers, and mass transit for commuting workers.
However, Facebook tends to blur the line between work-life and home-life even further with its announcement of Willow Campus, a 59-acre mixed-use development intended to combat the housing and infrastructure crisis in Northern California. Willow Campus will occupy land that Facebook currently owns, offering 1,500 residential units (15% of which will be offered below market rates), office space, a grocery store, a pharmacy, and other unspecified outlets that people frequent in their day-to-day lives.
The announcement came in the form of — what else? — a Facebook post containing a video of renderings for the development.
The plan will be submitted to Menlo Park authorities this month, at which time the public submittal will likely reveal how much of this "public" development will interface with the surrounding non-Facebook-involved citizens. In the video above, it’s not made clear what the public/private nature of Willow Campus will be.
Below is a trio of renderings from the video that are so soft in nature that the verge on the watercolor medium.
While Facebook’s announcement may have garnered more attention, Google in March quietly announced a similar undertaking near its Mountain View campus that would include housing for employees but not the public at large.
The companies are no doubt casting these developments in a progressive and socially responsible light, but many can’t help but raise an eyebrow as these two titans of technology expand their reach into brick-and-mortar neighborhoods of their own creation.
-
These 100 Companies Are Responsible For Most Of The World’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions If you’re looking for companies to blame, start here
-
What Is A College Degree Worth? Do the benefits of a college degree equal the investment?
-
The Illinois Budget Crisis Has Publicly Pitted The Governor Against His Wife She went on record asking legislators to reverse his actions
-
United Airlines Apologizes Again. This Time For Booting A Toddler Out Of A Paid Seat The child was forced out of a paid seat.
-
Rick Perry Fumbled The Most Basic Rule Of Economics During His ‘Lesson’ On A Coal Plant Visit If he messed this up, then … wow.
-
The Gender Pay Gap In Trump’s White House Is The Biggest In 15 Years The difference between men and women’s pay has tripled in just one year.
-
This Picture Of Nike Clothing Has Viewers Rabidly Taking Sides Over What They See This photo will either have you seeing teal and gray or white and pink.
-
Bra Company CEO Wants His Male Employees To Know What It’s Like To Have Large Breasts Their boss mandates it.
-
For Shopaholics, Spending Sprees Can Be A Therapeutic Coping Mechanism “Retail therapy” might be as accurate as the name suggests.