Now That The Eclipse Is Over, You Can Put Those Glasses To Good Use For Others

As if you haven’t heard enough about Monday’s solar eclipse, we ask that you think ahead to the next one for just a moment. Another total solar eclipse is slated for April 8, 2024. So you’ve got a decision to make over those glasses you bought. You could hang on to them for almost seven years so you’ll be able to indulge in sun-staring without that last-minute scramble to procure eye protection, or you can give them up for use in the nearer future.

In 2019, Asia and South America will be treated to solar eclipses, and many children there lack the means to acquire the glasses, meaning they’ll either miss out on the phenomenon or possibly injure themselves trying to witness it without protection, a la our president. Astronomers Without Borders wants to collect any unwanted eclipse glasses for distribution to kids around the globe so they too can partake in the majesty of such an event.

Lehigh University recently sent out a link to its effort to collect glasses on behalf of the group for distribution to kids around the world:

The link leads to this information:

“If you’re done looking up at the sun, don’t throw out your Solar Eclipse Glasses! Astronomers Without Borders is collecting them for schools in Asia and South America, where there will be solar eclipses in 2019. Please bring or mail your glasses to: Lehigh Physics Department c/o Prof Joshua Pepper 16 Memorial Drive East Bethlehem, PA, 18015.”

Astronomers Without Borders made their plea on social media, as well.

The group also raises money to procure new glasses, but the repurposing of “used” ones is cheaper and more sustainable. Given that even eclipse enthusiasts are suffering from fatigue from the torrent of coverage surrounding the event, Astronomers Without Borders is working hard to ensure that news of the effort and donation opportunity circulates before the glasses get stowed away or, more likely, thrown away.

While Astronomers Without Borders hasn’t yet shared the procedure for how one would directly donate the glasses, that news will be forthcoming, according to their posts. Regardless, it sounds like either avenue (Lehigh or AWB) one chooses will lead to the same benefit for kids the world over.

Share image via Celia Looney/Flickr.