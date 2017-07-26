A Chef Goes Public About His Frustrations With ‘Fake’ Food Allergies From Customers
Food allergies are nothing to trifle with, but as Australian chef Patrick Friesen has pointed out in an eye-opening post, those who invent fake allergies as a guise for their pickiness or even to be trendy are creating a bigger problem than they might realize.
This Instagram post by from Friesen speaks volumes. He posted three tickets from different tables, scribbling out the requests of “allergic” diners that are contradictory out of either deceit or ignorance.
You’ll notice that he doesn’t speak to the undue toll these groundless modifications take on his kitchen — which is substantial, especially during peak hours — but instead chooses to focus on how forcing staff to determine “real” and “fake” allergies puts those with real allergies at risk.
Chefs were quick to say “Amen!” in the comments, discussing the hardships, especially in the wake of new laws governing food service, these phony requests make.
The big takeaway, beyond the impact on the kitchen workers, is kitchens treat allergies and preferences differently. If one dines at a five-star restaurant or hotel, the server will often ask after a special request, “Is this a preference or an allergy?”
That question serves to let the kitchen staff know just how much effort they should put into preparing a certain dish. Should they use a clean chopping block? Should they wash their hands after touching other items? These are the things that go on behind the scenes when diners claim they have an allergy.
Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Friesen summed up the problem with an example, stating, “You have these people who come in on a first date and they say ‘I’m allergic to onions’ because they just don’t want to have onion breath.”
If you’re a diner who conflates an allergy with a preference, for any reason, just knock it off. Some people you don’t see are treating that request like a life-or-death situation.
Share image via Patrick Friesen/Instagram.
-
In Spite Of ‘Wonder Woman’ Success, Comics Are Still Plagued By Sexism, A Study Reveals A study shows virtually every aspect of comic storytelling treats women differently.
-
Japanese Lawmakers Move To Reduce The Country’s Suicide Rate By 30% Enough is enough.
-
Roombas Are Measuring Homes In The Hopes Of Selling The Data To Other Companies Add the Roomba to the list of devices that are taking notes on how you live.
-
Walmart Is Quietly Developing Technology To Monitor Your Emotions While You Shop It is every bit as creepy as it sounds.
-
After A ‘Malicious’ Segment, The New York Times Wants A Public Apology From Fox News Fox News responded the same way a scolded toddler would.
-
Woman Gets Swiftly Banned From Store After Insisting This Couple ‘Speak English’ They speak (and write) English fluently, but she wouldn’t stop her profane tirade
-
Mark Zuckerberg Stands Up To President Donald Trump “We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help.”
-
America Is Suffering From An OB-GYN Shortage. In These Cities, It Could Be A Crisis Rural areas already suffer from critical shortage, but these major cities are next.
-
A Desperate Teacher Panhandled For School Supplies To Shame Her City For School Budget Cuts She’s spent over $2,000 of her $35,000 salary to outfit her classroom thanks to dwindling funds.