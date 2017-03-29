Here’s Why The Cheapest Time To Travel Comes Down To One Specific Day

Expedia and Airlines Reporting Corporation recently released their 2017 Global Air Travel Outlook report. According to the report, 2017 could be “a banner year for travelers taking to the skies, with more options to fly to more destinations for lower prices.” So, if you were still deciding, the answer is yes; you should take a vacation this summer.

Research has been collected for years to let fliers know the cheapest day of the week to book, the cheapest day of the week to fly, the cheapest phase of the moon to fly, etc. And so far, summer 2017 flights are shaping up to be even less expensive than last summer’s flights. Before you get too excited and start booking a flight willy-nilly for any old day between June and September, consider this: Rsearch done by CheapAir.com has pinpointed the single cheapest day to travel this summer. That day is June 6.

Rest assured, if your grandmother’s 100th birthday is on June 6, there are still plenty of affordable times to fly. August and September will be cheaper than July, and the cheapest days to travel in those months are August 22 and September 12. It would be best to just avoid July altogether—it is about percent more expensive than August. Besides, you might accidentally book a flight for what has been discovered to be the most expensive day to travel this summer: July 9.

CheapAir.com’s findings have also pinpointed the cheapest days of the week to travel. Traveling on a Tuesday or Wednesday will save you approximately $60 on airfare, whereas Sundays are almost $30 pricier than any other day of the week. Sundays aren’t all bad, though. The 2017 Global Air Travel Outlook report found that Sundays are the best day to book your flight. In addition, they recommend booking your flight more than 21 days in advance for the best price.

Now that airline science has taken care of every question you’ve ever had about the best time to book and the best time to fly, there is just the very small task of narrowing down where you’d like to travel from a nearly infinite number of choices. If you’re like me, you’ll choose by selecting “Anywhere” for destination and going with the cheapest appealing option (#Oslo2017). That’s one route, but if you’d like slightly more agency, while still getting a good deal, there’s still hope for you. Prices on flights to Europe are way down in summer 2017—up to 42 percent cheaper than they were last summer. Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Madrid, Prague, and Reykjavik are down 20-30 percent and you can get to Zurich for 42 percent less than you could last summer (though before you get too excited about your Swiss adventure, be aware that Forbes named Zurich the #1 Most Expensive City in the World).

A surprising find by travel experts is that Africa may be the best travel bargain of 2017. Thanks to new airlines routes and developing infrastructure, roundtrip flights are down 11%. Travel experts recommend South Africa, Morocco, and Mozambique as some of the most affordable destinations in the world.

The key takeaway here? Book your June 6 flight to Mozambique on a Sunday—and get it done by May 14 at the latest.

