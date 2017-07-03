Bra Company CEO Wants His Male Employees To Know What It’s Like To Have Large Breasts
Let’s face it, it’s a lot easier to be a man than a woman. Although men die four years earlier than women, they get to live without the extra burdens of menstrual cramps, lower pay, the pain of childbirth, or the feeling of having a bra strap digging into their backs. But now, the CEO of a bra company is letting men experience what it’s like to have large breasts so they can understand what women go through every day.
One day a year, PrimaDonna CEO Ignace Van Doorselaere makes his male employees wear simulated E-cup-sized breasts for an entire work day. “There is only one way for a man to realize what an E-cup feels like, and that is having an E-cup,” Van Doorselaere says. In order to simulate the feeling of carrying around E-cup-sized breasts, the men wear weights hung around their necks. “Let’s be honest, an E-Cup can weigh up to 1 or 1.5 kilograms (2.2 to 3.5 lbs) per breast,” Van Doorselaere says. “This is a lot. It hurts your neck. It hurts your back. Imagine you are that woman. Carry those breasts for an entire day. That’s why you need good support. Good support is important. Everybody at PrimaDonna knows that now.”
