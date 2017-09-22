The Front-Runner For This Year's ‘Tackiest Halloween Costume’ Incorporates Two Different Types Of Bad Taste
With October almost upon the Halloween-happy masses, millions soon will be brainstorming the topic of clever, relevant costumes to show off at parties nationwide.
Meanwhile, retailers and manufacturers have been presuming where popular tastes will lie, often by simply offering “sexy ____” with seemingly every profession in the world eligible to receive a painfully unnecessary makeover.
It’s not clear yet what the popular costumes will be this year, but we can only pray that none of us encounter one company’s marriage of “risque” and “relevant” in a “Sexy Border Patrol Agent” costume.
Spicy Lingerie is offering that very character in an attempt to scream “sultry fun” while reminding us that recent executive orders have worked toward tearing families and lives apart with xenophobic policies that are themselves dressed up in the guise of national security concerns.
The seller of this tasteless getup is not the only company looking to capitalize on national and personal crises to make a buck. Spirit Halloween stores, a national chain, is also selling a distinct yet equally tasteless “Border Babe” outfit, which at the time of writing appears to be sold out on its website.
Spirit Halloween is also offering, per a Gothamist examination of their stores, a more conventional but equally offensive Border Patrol outfit, located in many stores next to Trump masks.
Halloween has never been considered the bastion of tastefulness, but people learning of the costumes’ existence are quickly drawing a line between innocuous political lampooning and the heartless approach to a very real social issue.
It’s unlikely that internet fury will do much to dissuade consumers who find these costumes appropriate, but that doesn’t mean more compassionate individuals can’t let their opinions be known if they happen to encounter border patrol agents, sexy or otherwise, at Halloween parties this year.
Share image via Wikimedia Commons.
-
U.S. Sees A Huge Decline In Tourism After Electing Trump President We should expect more from a president who’s in the hotel business.
-
The ‘Roommate Prenup’ Can Save Your Sanity, Friendships, And Credit Score Stop the inevitable arguments before they happen.
-
IKEA's Augmented Reality App For iPhone 8 Might Just Change The Way You Decorate Your Home IKEA Place allows users to lift and move virtual furniture to see what fits and what doesn’t.
-
U.K. Brothers Create An Adult-Size Version Of The Little Tykes Cozy Coupe It’s street legal, runs on gas, and just like the original toy, has no windows.
-
New App Helps People On Food Stamps Make The Most Of Their Benefits Nearly half a million people are using it already.
-
Cryptocurrencies Take A Big Hit After China Ends Exchange Trading Bitcoin dropped about 40% this month.
-
‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Is In Jail After His Bail Was Revoked For Threatening Hillary Clinton He’s awaiting sentencing at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center alongside drug dealers and gang members.
-
Professional Clowns Are Saying Films Like 'It' Could Unfairly End Their Careers This isn’t the first time they’ve been ostracized by the public.
-
A Start-Up's Intention To Replace Mom-And-Pop Corner Stores Has Left People Furious Within 24 hours, the company had issued a statement questioning the sensitivity of its branding.