On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled six new products at a press event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the tech giant’s new campus in Cupertino, California. While the release of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were newsworthy, the world gasped at its first glimpse of the the new 10th anniversary iPhone X (to be read as “iPhone 10”). The phone’s technological advancements are impressive, but its $999 price tag is causing a big stir across social media.

I don't understand why everyone is complaining that the iPhone X is too expensive, all you need is a mortgage and a spare kidney. — Ridwan (@Ridwan_Patel) September 12, 2017

just to snark: an iPhone X top model is basically as expensive if not more than the pro model of their 13 inch laptop. — Stephen Toulouse (@Stepto) September 12, 2017

$999.00 is not the most expensive iPhone ever, relax. It’s the 256gb iPhone X model at $1,149.00 — Pabs of Earth-2 (@ShutUpPabs) September 12, 2017

The iPhone X nearly doubles the cost of the iPhone 7, which most recently retails for $549. So are people really going to take the plunge and buy Apple’s latest monster? A recent study found that 51% iPhone users would upgrade to a new model as soon as their provider allows it compared with 47% who would wait until their smartphone is obsolete. The new iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus are less expensive options, starting at $699.

So what will iPhone X users get for their $999?

— A battery that lasts two hours longer than the iPhone 7.

— An improved rear camera with two 12-megapixel sensors and an improved flash.

— No home button; now you just tap the screen.

— Phone unlocking with a look via FaceID.

— A 2,436 x 1,125 pixel screen.

— An A11 bionic chip processor.

Share image via Apple/YouTube.