Apple Announces The iPhone X, And It Costs $999

by Tod Perry

September 12, 2017 at 14:25
On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled six new products at a press event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the tech giant’s new campus in Cupertino, California. While the release of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were newsworthy, the world gasped at its first glimpse of the the new 10th anniversary iPhone X (to be read as “iPhone 10”). The phone’s technological advancements are impressive, but its $999 price tag is causing a big stir across social media.

The iPhone X nearly doubles the cost of the iPhone 7, which most recently retails for $549. So are people really going to take the plunge and buy Apple’s latest monster? A recent study found that 51% iPhone users would upgrade to a new model as soon as their provider allows it compared with 47% who would wait until their smartphone is obsolete. The new iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus are less expensive options, starting at $699. 

Image via Apple/YouTube.

So what will iPhone X users get for their $999?

A battery that lasts two hours longer than the iPhone 7.

An improved rear camera with two 12-megapixel sensors and an improved flash. 

No home button; now you just tap the screen. 

Phone unlocking with a look via FaceID.

A 2,436 x 1,125 pixel screen.

 An A11 bionic chip processor.

Share image via Apple/YouTube.

