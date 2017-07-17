Education and Technology:
Money

Delta Airlines Hits Back At Ann Coulter After Her Vicious Twitter Attack Over $30

by Tod Perry

July 17, 2017 at 13:30
Again?
Image via Gage Skidmore/Flickr.

Conservative pundit and author Ann Coulter is infamous for her extreme views and offensive statements. She once called former vice presidential nominee John Edwards a “faggot,” claimed that 9/11 widows enjoyed their “husbands’ deaths so much,” and said the U.S. government should spy on all Arabs. But for being such a tough-talking conservative, Coulter had a major breakdown this weekend over a $30 airline upgrade.

On Saturday, after her Delta flight from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to West Palm Beach, Florida, had landed, Coulter went on a tweetstorm, calling the airline the “worst airline in America.” Coulter was livid because she booked a seat in an exit aisle for more legroom but was moved to a window seat in another aisle by the airline.

Then she sent a tweet that personally harassed a Delta employee.

Coulter then tweeted a picture of the people sitting in the row where she had booked her seat. Don’t they look excited to meet a famous racist?

Then she sent out several tweets complaining about the plane’s Wi-Fi and berating the flight attendants.

But Delta didn’t back down from Coulter’s attacks. 

According to a statement from Delta, Coulter originally booked a window seat but changed it to an aisle seat 24 hours before the flight. The airline admitted it had inadvertently moved her to a window seat in another row “when working to accommodate several passengers with seating requests.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the drama:

