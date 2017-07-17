Delta Airlines Hits Back At Ann Coulter After Her Vicious Twitter Attack Over $30
Conservative pundit and author Ann Coulter is infamous for her extreme views and offensive statements. She once called former vice presidential nominee John Edwards a “faggot,” claimed that 9/11 widows enjoyed their “husbands’ deaths so much,” and said the U.S. government should spy on all Arabs. But for being such a tough-talking conservative, Coulter had a major breakdown this weekend over a $30 airline upgrade.
On Saturday, after her Delta flight from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to West Palm Beach, Florida, had landed, Coulter went on a tweetstorm, calling the airline the “worst airline in America.” Coulter was livid because she booked a seat in an exit aisle for more legroom but was moved to a window seat in another aisle by the airline.
Just when you think it's safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017
So glad I took time investigate the aircraft & PRE-BOOK a specific seat on @Delta, so some woman could waltz at the last min & take my seat.— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017
.@Delta motto: "How can we make your flight more uncomfortable?"— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017
Then she sent a tweet that personally harassed a Delta employee.
"Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: "I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017
Coulter then tweeted a picture of the people sitting in the row where she had booked her seat. Don’t they look excited to meet a famous racist?
.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017
Then she sent out several tweets complaining about the plane’s Wi-Fi and berating the flight attendants.
.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED!— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017
But Delta didn’t back down from Coulter’s attacks.
@AnnCoulter We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. (cont.)— Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017
@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.— Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017
According to a statement from Delta, Coulter originally booked a window seat but changed it to an aisle seat 24 hours before the flight. The airline admitted it had inadvertently moved her to a window seat in another row “when working to accommodate several passengers with seating requests.”
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the drama:
Ann Coulter: All liberals are snowflakes!— Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) July 17, 2017
Also Ann Coulter: Delta slightly inconvenienced me and I demand attention.
Ann Coulter not upset she lost Delta seat but furious that the other woman who got it wasn't white.— D4V1D (@MMASOCCERFAN) July 17, 2017
"Pop pop, where were you during the great Ann Coulter-Delta war of 2017???”— Sam Stein (@samstein) July 17, 2017
Well sonny…
It's pretty funny how stupid she is. I mean how much more than usual. pic.twitter.com/Dab8aaPJqT— Trump__Memes (@Trump__Memes) July 17, 2017
Share image via Gage Skidmore/Flickr.
