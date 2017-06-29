Amazon Prime Day is July 11: 4 Deals You Can Get Right Now

Education and Technology: Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way. Learn more Again?

Amazon is holding it’s Third Annual Prime Day on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. This is the day when Amazon promotes lots of deals on all kinds of stuff. A little overhyped, yes, but it doesn’t hurt to see if some of the stuff you want is discounted. Things will be a bit different this year – with deals starting 6 hours early at 6 PM PST on July 10 – for a total of 30 hours to shop.

We’re already getting a sense of some of the biggest deals – like discounts on Amazon’s new line of Fire TV sets and discounts for voice shopping – but here are 4 deals you can nab right now.

1. 99 cents for 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon really wants you to try their music service that’s along the lines of Spotify and Apple Music. The difference is that it’s regularly only $8 a month, which is $2 a month cheaper than the competition. If you’ve never signed up for a free trial, you can nab 4 months of unlimited access to tens of millions of songs for under a buck. Even if you have another current music subscription, it might make sense to put that on hold for 4 months – you’ll save nearly $40.

2. $10 off an Amazon purchase on Prime Day if you stream a Prime video

This is a really great deal and all you have to do is watch any Prime video on your TV from Amazon’s video service. This could be an episode of a Prime Original Series like Sneaky Pete or a Prime movie like Manchester by the Sea. Amazon wants to build awareness that they, too, have a service like Netflix that’s available on a wide variety of devices with lots of “free” stuff to watch. Actually, it’s all included in your yearly Prime membership fee. The catch here is that it has to be the first time you stream a video, so many of us will be excluded from the promotion.

3. Up to 40% off Kindle Unlimited subscription

If you read A LOT of books, then a Kindle Unlimited subscription might be for you. You get access to a bunch of ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines. I’ve found in the past that the selection of books leaves a little to be desired, but it depends on what you’re into. The subscription is normally about $10 a month, so if you find one good book to read monthly then it sort of works out. With this deal, you must prepay for a subscription. 6 months is $45 instead of $60, 12 months is $81 versus $120 and 24 months is $144 instead of $240. Keep in mind you can gift a subscription.

4. 40% off an Audible Subscription

This is a nice deal if you listen to a lot of audiobooks, and Audible has them all. Normally the service is about $15 a month but you can get 6 months at a promotional rate of just $9 a month. The neat thing here is that it doesn’t seem to matter if you’ve been a previous subscriber. Also, you don’t have to prepay for the 6 months in advance. Just sign up and you’ll be billed $8.95 a month for 6 months before the regular price kicks in. Of course, you can cancel at any time and you get to keep the audiobooks you download during your paid membership (one per month).

Keep in mind for all of these deals you must be an Amazon Prime member, which costs $99 a year and includes a lot of benefits including free shipping. You can sign up for a free trial to take advantage of Prime Day deals.

This story originally appeared on RichOnTech.tv